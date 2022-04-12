HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high-pressure ridge will linger north of the Hawaiian Islands over the next seven days producing continued moderate to locally breezy trade winds with periods of passing showers favoring the windward and mountain areas of each island with higher precipitation chances in the overnight to early morning hours.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Unstable cloud bands from a dissipated cold front will drift into the islands from the north on Saturday and Sunday producing increasing rainfall coverage over all islands.