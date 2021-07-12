HI-EMA launches tsunami public service announcement campaign

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is trying to raise awareness about tsunamis with a new animated public service announcement.

The PSA tells the story of the ocean’s many personalities from small inviting waves, to the destructive force of tsunami waves, and the warning signs to look out for if a tsunami were to hit.

State-of-the-art technological devices are deployed around the pacific and monitored around the clock.

Multiple agencies work together to operate Hawaii’s outdoor warning siren system, the largest in the nation.

But tsunamis are still hard to predict so the primary message of this PSA is to pay attention to the land and the ocean.