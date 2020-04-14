Heavy showers, with a flash flood watch in effect for the entire state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper level disturbance moving into the Hawaiian Islands from the west today will produce periods of heavy showers across the state and isolated thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire state until around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to officials, heavy flooding was occurring at the intersection of Keeaumoku and Makaloa streets near the Ala Moana area. Motorists should avoid the area.

High pressure will build in north of the state on Wednesday with a more easterly trade wind weather pattern returning to the region with drier trends on rainfall coverage lasting through the upcoming weekend.