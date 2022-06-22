HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE

ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE…The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County.

* WHEN…Until 515 PM HST.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in

streams.

At 209 PM HST, radar indicated spotty heavy showers with rain

rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour over leeward slopes of the

Big Island. The heaviest showers were observed near Holualoa.



Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu,

Kalaoa, Puako, Honalo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kawaihae,

Kealakekua, Kohala Ranch, Kamuela, Honaunau, Waikoloa Beach,

Mauna Lani and Kona International Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas proneto flooding.