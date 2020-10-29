Heavy showers to continue for Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A front stalled over east Maui will weaken and lift away from the state Thursday night.
Spotty heavy showers will continue along and southeast of the front. Northwest to west winds behind the front will bring less humid conditions and will push shallow shower bands over the islands through the weekend.
A ridge will build north of the islands by Monday and bring a return of trade winds.
