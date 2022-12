HONOLULU (KHON2) – Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday.

Some storms may be severe tonight and Monday.

Any severe storms will be capable of producing strong winds and hail.

Strong and damaging southwest, or kona, winds will develop tonight and continue through Monday.

Periods of heavy rain throughout this time may result in areas of flash flooding.

Weather will gradually improve Tuesday with fair weather and much lighter winds expected by Wednesday.