Heavy showers, strong winds and t-storms in forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A developing kona low will bring the threat of significant rainfall, and potentially catastrophic flooding, beginning Sunday on the Big Island and Maui County, spreading to Oahu and Kauai County Sunday night and Monday.

Increasing south to southwest winds will become locally strong, especially downwind of terrain and in heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The threat of heavy rain will likely persist through Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday.

Drier trade wind flow is expected Thursday.