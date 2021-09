HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trough north of the state will weaken winds into the light to moderate range Wednesday.

Sea breezes will develop which could trigger increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Moisture moving in from the southeast will produce more showers, primarily for windward Big Island areas Wednesday night.

Trade winds will increase Thursday, with conditions expected to dry out through the day.

Expect a trade wind weather pattern afterwards through the forecast period.