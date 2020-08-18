Heavy showers possible for the islands starting late Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail through the week, delivering just a few showers to windward areas through Wednesday, especially during the night and morning hours. An area of deep moisture is expected to move in from the southeast Wednesday night, then move westward over all islands through Friday. This expected surge in humidity may fuel increased shower coverage and intensity. While some of the showers may dampen parched leeward areas, it will primarily focus over windward areas. A return to a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated for the weekend.