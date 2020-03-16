Flash Flood Watch now in effect for all islands

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A surface trough currently near Molokai will drift westward to Oahu this afternoon and continue to generate locally showers and thunderstorms.

Away from the trough, expect showers to favor afternoon hours over mainly island interior sections.

A broad upper level trough will produce high clouds from Oahu to the Big Island today, followed by increasing cloud cover tonight.

Conditions will deteriorate across portions of the state tonight through Tuesday as a kona low develops west of the islands.

Increased southeast to south winds, bands of heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms are expected, with Kauai and Oahu at greatest risk.

The low will weaken and slowly lift northward on Wednesday, likely causing chances for unsettled weather to slowly decrease.