Heavy showers headed to Maui County and Hawaii Island through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A front over Maui County will stall tonight then weaken over the next 36 hours. Showers will likely remain concentrated along the weakening front, but locally breezy westerly winds will also bring a few showers to most islands, especially along leeward (west facing) slopes. On Friday, these winds could become gusty over some windward (east) areas as the winds blow downslope. There will noticeably drier air behind the front.

During the weekend, the low will lift off to the northeast. Northwest to north flow south of the low will continue to carry bands of showers over the islands. A trough aloft digging south over the area could enhance showers on Sunday.