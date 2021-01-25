Heavy showers for the islands through early Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An area of deep moisture is focused on the Big Island this morning and is skirting south of the other islands. This has caused the local winds to shift out of the east to southeast, while a broad area of convergence under the trough aloft is producing heavy showers and thunderstorms near and just south of the state.

A few briefly heavy showers are impacting windward areas from Maui to Kauai this today, and high clouds are blanketing much of the state. Expect little change through the day, and the highest chances for continued heavy rainfall will be on the Big Island, where a Flash Flood Watch remains in place and a Winter Storm Warning is up for the high summits.

The weather pattern will change little tonight and Tuesday. The low-level flow will remain out of the east to southeast, and the deepest moisture will remain over the Big Island and just south of the state. The GFS model is hinting at a developing area of divergence aloft that could generate increased rainfall on Kauai. For now, the Flash Flood Watch covers the Big Island, but we will monitor it closely.