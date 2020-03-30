Heavy showers for east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light to moderate trade winds will continue for the next couple of days, delivering clouds and showers that will primarily focus over windward areas.

The island atmosphere will remain somewhat unstable today, so some of the showers could be briefly heavy, with the potential for a thunderstorm, especially over the Big Island slopes this afternoon.

A bit of a drying trend on Monday is expected to be short-lived, with windward showers likely increasing again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An approaching front will bring light winds Thursday and Friday, which will likely allow showers to develop over interior and upslope areas in the afternoons.