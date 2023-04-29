HONOLULU (KHON2) – A lingering band of moisture and trough exiting west of the islands, will maintain showers with a potential for locally heavy rainfall this evening.

A few thunderstorms remain possible this evening, mainly across the Big Island.

Drier conditions with moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will organize over the state later tonight through Sunday.

Winds will shift southeast and briefly weaken early next week, as another upper disturbance and front set up west of the state.

Stronger trades are expected Wednesday.