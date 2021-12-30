Heavy showers expected to continue overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) – As easterly winds turn more southeasterly widespread showers, some locally heavy, will increase in coverage this evening and continue through much of the night.

Southerly winds will carry showers from south to north over the area during Friday, especially over the western end of the state.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms through tomorrow.

Very light winds will allow sea breezes to develop on Monday and possibly Tuesday which will favor interior clouds and showers in the afternoon.

Light trades may return by midweek.

