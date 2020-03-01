Heavy showers continue into Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Windy and occasionally very wet trade wind weather will continue into Monday, with brief heavy downpours expected, and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lighter winds and fewer showers are expected from Tuesday into Thursday, with both potentially increasing again heading into next weekend.

Large and rough surf will continue early next week along east facing shores, likely around or above advisory levels each day.

Outside of some wrap from the trade wind energy into exposed north facing shores, small surf is anticipated for north and west facing shores next week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background south and south-southwest swells moving through.