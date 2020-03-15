Heavy showers and thunderstorms on its way

HONOLULU(KHON2)

Moisture along a weak trough currently between the Big Island and Maui will move west through Sunday and continue to generate isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Away from the trough, expect showers to favor afternoon hours over mainly island interior sections.

Conditions will deteriorate across portions of the state Sunday night through Tuesday as a kona low develops west of the islands.

Increased southeast to south winds, bands of heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms are expected, with Kauai and Oahu at greatest risk.

The low will weaken and slowly lift northward during the middle of next week, likely causing chances for unsettled weather to slowly decrease.