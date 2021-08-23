Heavy showers and thunder expected this week

A gale low, which is the left over circulation associated with former Tropical Cyclone Linda, will continue to churn from east to west across the state.

The smaller islands from Molokai and Lanai to Kauai appear to be in direct line to experience strong and gusty winds, along with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that could potentially produce flash flooding.

Maui and the Big Island may see locally heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the southeast flow after the low moves by.