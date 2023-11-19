HONOLULU (KHON2) – A cold front, currently near Kauai, will continue moving across the western end of the state this evening and then stall near Maui County by early Monday.

Showery weather can be expected as the front moves through, especially across Oahu tonight.

Winds will shift northeasterly and become locally breezy behind the front from Kauai to Oahu, then return to moderate speeds and fairly typical trade wind weather from Tuesday through the end of the work week.

Another front could shift winds southerly and bring an increase in showers next weekend.