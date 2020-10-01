Heavy shower activity headed towards the state Thursday through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled cold front north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light and variable winds in the forecast under a land and sea breeze regime. A weak disturbance moving into the eastern half of the state will bring a slight increase in showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms for Hawaii County. Trade winds begin to return over the eastern islands on Saturday, with moderate trades spreading to the rest of the state from Sunday onward. Clouds and showers will shift back to typical windward and mountain areas as the trade winds return.