HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM HST SATURDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF LANAI IN MAUI COUNTY…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE…The island of Lanai in Maui County.

* WHEN…Until 230 AM HST.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in

streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1128 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain moving over Lanai

from the south, with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches

per hour.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

the entire island of Lanai.