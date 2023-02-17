HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM HST SATURDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF LANAI IN MAUI COUNTY…
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE…The island of Lanai in Maui County.
* WHEN…Until 230 AM HST.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1128 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain moving over Lanai
from the south, with rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches
per hour.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
the entire island of Lanai.