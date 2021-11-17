Heavy rains over eastern portions of the Big Island trigger a flood advisory

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For a second day in a row, heavy rains over the eastern portions of the Big Island have activated a flood advisory that is in place through 5pm Wednesday.

The impacts are minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

At 158 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward portions of the Big Island over and near Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Honomu, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Mountain View, Ookala, Glenwood, Keaau, Volcano, Paauilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Wainaku and Paukaa.