Heavy rainfall, with strong and gusty winds to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong and gusty winds are expected Monday with the low pressure continuing to advance towards the islands.

Unsettled weather will also continue with bands of showers moving through the islands. The low will weaken near the islands Tuesday and Wednesday with winds diminishing. Showers will continue at times across portions of the state.

High pressure will be building in northeast of the area late in the week while the low continues weakening and moves west of the area. This will result in a trade wind weather pattern returning.

