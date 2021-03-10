Heavy rainfall continues for portions of the state, Flash Flood Warning in effect for Kauai and the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rainfall continues for portions of the state after Tuesday’s heavy rainfall and flooding left several homes with extensive damage.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Kauai until 9:45 a.m. and the Big Island until 9:30 a.m.

All islands are currently under a Flash Flood Watch until 6 p.m.

An evacuation order was lifted for Haleiwa Town just before 11:30 Tuesday night, with many residents seeing the damage to their homes and businesses for the first time.

Widespread showers, some locally heavy, are expected statewide through Wednesday as a slow-moving low pressure system lingers west of Kauai.