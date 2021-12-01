HONOLULU (KHON2) — Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. Locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible for Maui and the Big Island through this morning.

Breezy trades will turn southeasterly and diminish today and tonight. Gusty northerly winds will accompany a cold front that will push through the islands Thursday night through Friday.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible from Friday into next week.