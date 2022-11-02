HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland Estates, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Hakalau, Pahoa, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala and Paauilo.

This flood advisory runs through 1:00 AM Thursday.