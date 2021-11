HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 1256 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the Kona and Kau districts.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavier rates under thunderstorms.

Additional heavy showers are expected over the next several hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Honaunau, Pahala, Punaluu Beach, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Milolii, Waiohinu and Discovery Harbour.