HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory in effect until 5:30p Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:29p radar indicated scattered heavy showers over the Koolau Range, Central Oahu, and the North Shore. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour and will continue through mid afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Honolulu, Waipio, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waikane, Pearl City, Waiahole, Wheeler Field, Waikele, Aiea, Kahaluu, Halawa, Schofield Barracks, Punaluu, Kunia, Waipahu, Kaaawa, Ahuimanu, Hauula and Salt Lake.