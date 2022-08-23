HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY.

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN…Until 915 PM HST.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 609 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu, from Kahaluu to Turtle Bay. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include: Punaluu, Hauula, Wahiawa, Laie, Waikane, Kaaawa, Mililani, Waiahole, Kahuku, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Haleiwa, Ahuimanu, Kaneohe Marine Base, Kahana Valley State Park, Helemano Housing, Whitmore Village, Malaekahana State Park, Kualoa and Waimea Valley.