Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Maui, all islands under flood watch

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Radar indicated heavy rain over northern Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kihei, Puunene, Paia, Haliimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Wailuku, Waiehu, Maalaea, Pauwela, Waikapu, Haiku-Pauwela, Waihee, Kula, Keokea, Kahakuloa, Huelo, Honokohau and Kapalua.

A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands.

In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island.

As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County.

This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.