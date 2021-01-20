Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Kona area until 830 PM.

At 523 PM, radar indicated heavy rain over leeward Big Island from Keauhou to Kona International Airport.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with the heaviest showers observed over and just north of Kailua-Kona.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Honalo, Kainaliu, Kealakekua and Kona International Airport.