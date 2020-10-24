Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for East Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Oahu in until 815 PM HST.

At 508 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over portions of southeast Oahu.

Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour near Maunawili with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour noted elsewhere in the advisory area.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Honolulu, Kaneohe, Maunawili, Ahuimanu, Manoa, Kalihi, Kahaluu, Kailua, Moanalua, Kaneohe Marine Base, Palolo, Waimanalo, Waiahole, Halawa, Aiea, Salt Lake, Waikane, Pearl City, Hawaii Kai and Kaaawa.

