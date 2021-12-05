Heavy rain triggers flood advisories for Maui County and Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This is the latest briefing from the National Weather Service Honolulu. A kona low rainstorm will bring the threat of widespread heavy rainfall during the next several days. This radar and satellite imagery show the deep tropical moisture beginning to move into the Big Island. Ahead of this tropical moisture, we are already seeing heavy rain showers impacting select areas across the state. As the deep tropical moisture begins to spread westward today, it will move into Maui County this afternoon, Oahu tonight, and over Kauai on Monday. A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is expected capable of producing extreme rainfall rates, potentially continuing into Wednesday. Widespread 10 to 15 inches of rain is expected with isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches.

With rainfall amounts of this magnitude, catastrophic impacts are expected. Some potential impacts could be dangerous driving conditions due to very little visibility. Many roads could become impassable due to severe runoff. Numerous land slides are also expected in areas with steep terrain.

Additionally, gusty south to southwest winds are expected during the next few days. Some of these winds may become strong enough for localized impacts, especially downwind of terrain or around any showers or storms. The Wind Advisory for the lower elevations on the Big Island may need to be expanded to the smaller islands in later today or tonight if this materializes.