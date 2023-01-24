HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai until 915 PM HST.

At 614 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over northern Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, North Fork, Wailua Trails, Na Pali State Park, Kokee State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai and Waimea Canyon State Park.

Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.