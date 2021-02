Heavy rain triggers flash flood warning for Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for Kauai in Kauai County until 515 AM HST.

At 227 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain falling over northern Kauai. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 3 inches per hour.

The Hanalei River gage has reached 7.6 feet. River rises have also been observed on the Hanakapiai Stream and Wainiha Rivers.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wainiha, Wailua Homesteads, Haena, Wailua, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Kokee State Park, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Hanamaulu and Waimea Canyon State Park.