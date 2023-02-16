HONOLULU — All islands remain under a flood watch through Saturday evening. Heavy rain is forecast to move through all islands on Friday, scaling back to East Maui and Hawaii Island late Saturday and Sunday.

Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities.