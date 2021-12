HONOLULU (KHON2) -- We all make use of our island roadways -- whether it be driving up the street or just walking down the sidewalk. But when was the last time you paid attention to the given street names? Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did?

KHON2's weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various roadways across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.