HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain that has been lingering over the islands for the last week, has started to clear the state. On Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions with a few passing showers are expected. On Friday into early Saturday, showers may increase but not to the heavy levels from earlier this week. Sunshine should be plentiful Sunday through midweek next week, with gusty trade winds.
Heavy rain threat ends, but showers may increase again Friday – not as heavy
by: Justin Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
