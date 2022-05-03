HONOLULU (KHON2) — The threat of heavy rain will remain over the islands through Thursday thanks to a lingering disturbance currently over the Hawaiian Islands.

Portions of Maui and Hawaii Island have seen flood advisories posted due to downpours and much of the heaviest rain is expected to remain over the eastern portions of the state. However, there are hints that Oahu and Kauai will see heavy showers early Wednesday morning

More stable conditions will return to the islands this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and light windward showers.