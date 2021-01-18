Heavy rain possible through late Wednesday, flash flood watch issued for all islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A large cold front stalled out over Maui and the Big Island this evening will continue to produce widespread rain across the eastern islands through Tuesday. This unstable cloud band begins to drift westward on Tuesday with shower trends increasing over the western islands of Oahu and Kauai through Tuesday night.

Strong north to northeasterly winds will begin to ease over the eastern islands by early Tuesday morning, becoming moderate to breezy trade winds for Maui and Hawaii Counties. Windy and wet weather conditions will continue over Oahu and Kauai through Tuesday afternoon.

Improving weather trends are forecast from Wednesday through the end of the week with moderate to breezy easterly trade winds with periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas. Trade winds are expected to strengthen through the weekend with more scattered shower activity.