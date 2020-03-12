Heavy rain possible through early next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening front will push into the western islands tonight, then dissipate on Thursday.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the central islands tonight and Thursday, then remain nearly stationary through Saturday.

Scattered showers will continue to affect the islands during this time, particularly near the coast at night and over interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening.

The trough of low pressure will shift west of the state Saturday night and Sunday, with a Kona Low then developing west of the islands Sunday night and Monday.

The development of the Kona Low could bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong southerly winds along with strong thunderstorms to portions of the island chain late Sunday through the middle of next week.