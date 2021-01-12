Heavy rain possible for the islands starting late Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) —

Winds will become westerlies tonight and northwesterlies Wednesday afternoon as the weakening front reaches Kauai sometime during the day. The front is forecast to dissipate Wednesday night, but remaining frontal moisture will bring increasing showers and cloud cover to mainly windward areas as winds flip back to northeasterly trades Wednesday night and easterlies Thursday.

Trade winds will not last long, as another approaching front turns island winds southeast Thursday night with widespread seabreezes expected again Friday and Saturday afternoons. Forecast models stall the front northwest of Kauai through Saturday before another reinforcing front pushes toward Kauai on Sunday. This has the potential to bring widespread rain late Sunday and into next week. Models continue to flip-flop on the location and strength of an upper low/trough associated with the surface front early next week. If the upper feature sets up close to the islands it could be a very wet affair for some of the state.