Heavy rain possible for the islands starting late Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although mostly dry conditions will continue into the weekend, a few showers near and along a diminishing front will remain possible around Kauai through the day Saturday.

Rainfall chances will quickly rise through the day Sunday as the winds shift out of the south to southwest ahead of a stronger cold front approaching. This front will quickly advance down the island chain Sunday night, then stall around the Big Island Monday through Tuesday.

Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible along ahead of this front. Cool and breezy northerly winds are expected following the frontal passage for the western end of the state early next week. Trade winds may return late next week.