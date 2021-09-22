Heavy rain in store for the Big Island this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Very little moisture making it into leeward areas will translate to the drought conditions prevailing.



The northern periphery of an area of enhanced low-level moisture associated with a weak trough passing to the south Sunday through Monday may translate to better windward and mauka showers – best chance over the Big Island.

A return of drier trade wind conditions is shown early next week as the surface trough continues westward and further dampens.