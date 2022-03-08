HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory in effect portions of the Big Island through 845p Tuesday night.

At 537 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain and a thunderstorm over the eastern slopes of the Big Island.

Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Keaau, Papaikou, Mountain View, Hawaiian Acres, Pepeekeo, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Honomu, Hakalau, Volcano, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Wainaku, Paukaa, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Eden Roc.

Heavy rain has also been observed on Kauai near Kekaha, but has cleared. Heavy rain for Kauai could return Wednesday.