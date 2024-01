HONOLULU (KHON2) — A wet season storm in the form of a cold front is slowly moving towards Hawaii from the west. By Monday heavy showers are expected to impact the islands into Tuesday. There may also be some isolated showers. Sunny skies return Wednesday but will be short-lived as a weaker system brings showers to the islands Thursday.

As for this weekend, showers are expected to increase somewhat but will remain light to moderate with sunshine and clouds mixed.