Heavy rain expected for Kauai, Hawaii Island with trade wind weather resuming Wednesday night

A moist and unstable airmass will bring the potential for heavy rain especially over Kauai and the Big Island today. A more stable trade wind weather pattern will resume tonight and hold through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas during the long weekend, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

