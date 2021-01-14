Heavy rain could return to the islands starting late Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Generally light winds and mostly dry weather is expected through Friday as high pressure moves off far to the northeast of the area.

A front is expected to reach Kauai on Saturday then stall and dissipate nearby. Some increase in showers is expected over the west end of the state.

A much stronger front is forecast to move into the area Sunday and Monday. Rainfall chances increase statewide with the passage of this front. Some rain may be heavy starting late Sunday and lasting through Wednesday.

Cool and breezy northerly flow is expected in the fronts wake.