Heavy rain continues, with Flash Flood Warning in effect for Kauai

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wet weather is not over just yet for the state of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai until 8:15 a.m. and a Flood Advisory for the island of Oahu until 8:30 a.m.

Heavy showers and a few storms along and ahead of the front combined with saturated grounds will keep the threat for localized flash flooding in place across the state through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Submit your severe weather photos here

Brisk trade winds will follow the front, which will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations.

A wet trade wind pattern will be possible Sunday through the first half of the upcoming week. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Heavy rain continues, with Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kauai

Flooding recovery continues across Hawaii; what to know about restoring homes, flood insurance

Hawaii expands COVID vaccines to 65 and older as Biden challenges states to open up shots to all adults by May

Justin Cruz's Weather Report 3-11-21

Oahu vendors frustrated over wedding restrictions

New Bishop Museum exhibit challenges scientific racism in Hawaii

More Top Stories

Trending Stories