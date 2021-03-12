Heavy rain continues, with Flash Flood Warning in effect for Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wet weather is not over just yet for the state of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Kauai until 8:15 a.m. and a Flood Advisory for the island of Oahu until 8:30 a.m.

Heavy showers and a few storms along and ahead of the front combined with saturated grounds will keep the threat for localized flash flooding in place across the state through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Brisk trade winds will follow the front, which will focus clouds and showers over windward and mountain locations.

A wet trade wind pattern will be possible Sunday through the first half of the upcoming week.