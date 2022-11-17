HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance near the islands brings the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms to windward portions of the islands through Saturday morning.

Here’s a look at what areas are currently affected as of Thursday night:

Molokai: East Molokai under a flood warning through 12:15a Friday morning. Areas include: Ualapue, Pukoo, Kamalo, Halawa Valley, Kalaupapa National Park and Kawela.

Maui: East Maui under a flood warning through 10:15p Thursday night. Areas include: Kipahulu, Nahiku, Hana, Kaupo, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

Big Island: No current alerts however, Hilo and surrounding areas are beginning to encounter heavier showers. If this trend continues, a flood advisory or warning may be issued later tonight.

Oahu: No current alerts however, thunderstorms are present in the Kaiwi Channel.

Lanai: No current alerts.

Kauai: No current alerts.